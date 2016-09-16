Myanmar soldiers jailed with hard labour for village killings

A Myanmar military court has jailed seven soldiers for five years each with hard labor for murdering five ethnic minority villagers in June, state media said Friday, in a rare prosecution of military personnel.



Myanmar's army ran the country for almost five decades before initiating a transition to civilian rule that saw Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi take power in April.



Military leaders, keen to build military-to-military ties with Western armies, have made efforts to present the still-powerful army as a responsible partner in country's transition.



After the killings in Mong Yaw, one of the military's highest-ranking officers held an unprecedented news conference in July to say that soldiers were responsible for the deaths of five residents.

