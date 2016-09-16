Apple's iPhone 7 launches; sold-out models leave some disappointed

Apple's iPhone 7 launch generated trademark queues and brisk sales Friday that defied gloomy expectations, with some enthusiasts left empty-handed after lining up for hours as the company announced certain models had sold out.



There has been much chatter among Apple fans since the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were unveiled about the groundbreaking lack of a headphone jack but Friday most talk focused on supply issues.



On Thursday, Apple shares finished up 3.4 percent at $115.56 as reports pointed to the iPhone 7 being already sold out in pre-orders ahead of its debut in stores.



Several local mobile phone operators in Singapore also said the iPhone 7 in jet black and the iPhone 7 Plus were out of stock "due to high demand".

...