Indian police arrest Kashmiri activist

Khurram Pervez was arrested late Thursday after returning to his home in Srinagar, which has been roiled for months by violent protests over the killing of a young militant by Indian soldiers.



Pervez's wife Samina told AFP police had come to the family home late Thursday to arrest him. He can be held for up to six months without charge under India's Public Safety Act.



More than 80 people have been killed in Indian-administered Kashmir since the militant leader's death on July 8, in one of the deadliest bouts of violence since a full-blown armed rebellion was at its peak in the 1990s.

