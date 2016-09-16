Paris police dismantle camp housing 1,500 migrants

Police in Paris Friday began evacuating a tent camp where some 1,500 migrants were living in unsanitary conditions, the latest operation to dismantle such camps sprouting up around the French capital.



Housing Minister Emmanuelle Cosse, who was at the scene, said around 1,500 people were at the camp, which was earlier evacuated on Aug. 17, when 700 people were removed.



About 50 buses were readied to take the migrants away to reception centres in the Paris region, local authorities said.



On July 22, around 2,500 migrants were evacuated from another camp in northern Paris in the largest operation of its kind in the city.

