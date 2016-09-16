Lawmakers say Snowden is no whistleblower

A House intelligence committee report is calling National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden a "serial exaggerator and fabricator" who doesn't fit the profile of a whistleblower.



Snowden's attorney denounced the committee's report, released on the eve of the opening of the movie "Snowden," and called him a "genuine American hero".



Separately, all members of the committee sent a bipartisan letter to President Barack Obama on Thursday urging him not to pardon Snowden.



The Republican-led committee released a three-page unclassified summary of its two-year bipartisan examination of how Snowden was able to remove the documents from secure NSA networks, what the documents contained and the damage their removal caused to U.S. national security.



Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chairman of the House intelligence committee, said Snowden betrayed his colleagues and his country.



Snowden insists he has not shared the full cache of 1.5 million classified documents with anyone.



