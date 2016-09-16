High-level AU legal team to observe Gabon poll challenge

The African Union is putting together a high-level legal team to send to Gabon "as soon as possible" to help ensure the "transparency and credibility" of a much-awaited Constitutional Court election ruling, it said Friday.



It would be a five-person team, with each member representing one of Africa's regions, and would be the first time the AU has ever sent an observer mission after an election.



Ping, who lost the Aug. 27 vote by fewer than 6,000 votes, has asked for a recount in the Bongo family's stronghold of Haut-Ogooue province, where the head of state won more than 95 percent of votes on a reported turnout of more than 99 percent.

