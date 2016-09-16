EU leaders discuss 'critical situation' after Brexit

EU leaders began tough talks without Britain in Bratislava Friday to chart a path out of the "critical situation" post-Brexit amid deep divisions over migration, security and globalization.



Increasing EU defense cooperation post-Brexit is meant to be a key issue the leaders hope to rally around, but the issue still threatens to cause divisions.



European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker this week proposed an EU defense headquarters, underscoring how the EU is keen to move on now it no longer has to worry about Britain's long-term opposition to any European Union army which would undermine NATO's role.



The EU leaders will not formally discuss Brexit negotiations, with the rest of Europe impatiently waiting for frozen-out British Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger the two-year divorce process.



In Eastern Europe, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia meanwhile oppose taking in more migrants and believe nation states are the future of the EU, not a centralized superstate.

...