Key post of parliamentary speaker eludes Kazakh leader's daughter

The upper chamber of Kazakhstan's parliament picked President Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter Dariga to chair its international affairs and security committee Friday, stopping short of naming her to the more powerful post of speaker or deputy speaker.



The Senate speaker takes over as interim president if the incumbent leader dies or becomes unfit for the job and the potential promotion of Dariga Nazarbayeva, 53, to such a position would have identified her as a strong candidate to succeed her 76-year-old father in due course.

