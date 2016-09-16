One year on, can Volkswagen leave 'dieselgate' behind?

One year ago, Volkswagen's cheating on emissions tests for millions of its diesel cars erupted into public view, leaving the mammoth car maker battling an unprecedented crisis.



VW built itself over decades into Europe's car champion and now sells vehicles under 12 separate brands -- from Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen to luxury brands Audi and Porsche.



The firm rakes in 200 billion euros ($225 billion) in sales each year and employs 600,000 people globally.



VW then publicly admitted it had installed so-called "defeat devices" in 11 million diesel-powered vehicles around the world.



VW has put aside 18 billion euros in legal provisions, which pushed the company last year into its first annual loss in more than 20 years.



That period, though, saw 30,000 fewer cars with the famous circular VW logo drive off lots in the United States -- a drop of 13 percent.



VW has refused to compensate Europeans or buy back their vehicles.

...