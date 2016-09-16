S.Sudan fighting sends refugee numbers soaring past one million mark: UN

Renewed fierce fighting has pushed nearly 200,000 people to flee South Sudan since July, sending the number of refugees from the war-scarred nation past one million, the U.N. said Friday.



South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, has thus joined Syria, Afghanistan and Somalia as countries that have produced more than one million refugees, UNHCR said.



Since the fresh violence in July, more than 185,000 people have fled the country, UNHCR said, adding that most of those fleeing were women and children.



Most of those most recently uprooted have crossed into Uganda, which counts 143,164 recent arrivals, bringing the total number of South Sudanese refugees in the country to nearly 375,000 .

