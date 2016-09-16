Nepal PM pledges inclusiveness on first India visit

Nepal's new prime minister said Friday during a visit to New Delhi he was trying to "bring everyone on board" with a divisive new national constitution that has caused tensions with his country's closest ally India.



Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said his government wanted the constitution to work for all sections of Nepali society, after months of deadly protests last year by the Madhesi minority over fears it would leave them politically marginalized.



Nepal began work on a new constitution after a decade-long civil war ended in 2006 .

...