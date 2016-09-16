EU's Bienkowska proposes joint defense bonds after Brexit

The European Union's commissioner for industry will propose later this month that EU states issue joint bonds to expand the European defense industry, as part of the response to Britain's decision to leave the bloc.



Greater EU cooperation on defense has been frequently proposed but never materialized. The individual EU countries jealously guard their national defense industries, and Britain in particular opposed such proposals.



With Britain's decision to quit the EU, ideas for creating – and paying for – closer security and defense ties are re-emerging.



Bienkowska said EFSI could start funding defense projects next year but did not have a date for joint defense bonds.



Bienkowska hopes her proposals will help develop joint EU defense capabilities to make it less reliant on imported technology.

