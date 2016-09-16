Divided Bosnia expects EU to accept its application bid next week

Bosnia expects the European Union's foreign ministers to accept its membership application next week, the start of a long path towards joining that could yet be overshadowed by a Bosnian Serb referendum that threatens to expose deep ethnic divides.



Under pressure from the West, the Serbs relented in July, paving the way for the EU ministerial council to consider Bosnia's membership bid at its session on Tuesday.



Crnadak, himself a Bosnian Serb, said the referendum would not be an obstacle on Bosnia's EU path, adding that he hoped a way could be found of celebrating the Jan. 9 holiday legally.

...