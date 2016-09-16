Birther issue reborn: Trump to make statement on Obama birth

Republican Donald Trump said he planned to address President Barack Obama's citizenship Friday, a day after he refused in a newspaper interview to say whether he believed Obama was born in the United States.



Trump several years ago led the so-called birther movement which questions whether Obama, who was born in Hawaii to an American mother and a Kenyan father, was actually born in the United States.



The birther issue resurfaced in recent days as Trump surrogates said in television interviews that the New York real estate magnate now believes Obama was born in the United States.



Trump muddied those waters on Thursday when he declined to say whether he believed Obama was born in Hawaii during an interview with The Washington Post.

...