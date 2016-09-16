Court approves US request to extradite Briton suspected of hacking FBI, Fed

A court in London Friday approved the extradition of a British man to the United States to face trial for hacking high-security state computers, despite warnings he might kill himself if sent to a U.S. jail.



Lauri Love, 32, who has Asperger's syndrome, faces a lifetime in prison in the United States if found guilty of involvement in a series of hacks in 2012 and 2013 into computers at agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. army, the Missile Defense Agency and the Federal Reserve.



U.S. authorities say Love was connected to Anonymous, an international group of hackers who wear Guy Fawkes masks at protests and orchestrated hacks on U.S. institutions, and argued his actions had caused millions of dollars' worth of damage and that he had stolen employees' personal details.

...