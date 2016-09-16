Obama enlists Republican Kasich to press for TPP passage

U.S. President Barack Obama Friday engaged Ohio Governor John Kasich, a high-profile political foe, to help press Republicans to approve the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal before he leaves office in four months.



The unusual move is a sign of how the White House intends to make a final full-court push to convince Republican leaders in the U.S. Congress to approve the deal in a "lame duck" session after the election, where the TPP has been pilloried by both Republican and Democratic candidates.



The White House also invited other business and political leaders to join the Oval Office meeting, including former Republican Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, International Business Machines Corp Chief Executive Officer Virginia Rometty and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

...