Uruguay judge to review ex-Guantanamo inmate's hunger strike

A Uruguayan judge will decide whether to intervene in the case of a former Guantanamo inmate whose health is failing as he stages a long hunger strike, an official said Friday.



Jihad Diyab, a 45-year-old Syrian released from Guantanamo in 2014 and resettled in Uruguay, launched a hunger strike more than three weeks ago, demanding to be transferred to an Arab country and reunited with his family.



Diyab was one of six former Guantanamo inmates resettled in Uruguay as refugees in 2014, part of a deal with the United States aimed at helping close the controversial prison set up in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

