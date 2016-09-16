New Venezuela protests after anti-Maduro recall delayed

Crisis-torn Venezuela's opposition held new protests Friday after electoral authorities announced the latest delay in the process of calling a referendum on removing President Nicolas Maduro from power.



Maduro's opponents, who blame the leftist leader for a crushing recession and severe food shortages, must collect four million signatures in three days to trigger a recall referendum.



Polls indicate Maduro would likely lose a recall referendum, but it must be held by January 10 in order to trigger new elections.



If the opposition gets the required four million signatures in favor of a recall vote – 20 percent of the electorate – the CNE will have a month to verify them, then three months to organize the referendum.



A late October petition drive would probably mean a referendum in March 2017 .

...