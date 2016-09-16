S.Africa's Zuma, Gordhan appear together to ease talk of power struggle

South African President Jacob Zuma and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan sat side-by-side Friday in a show of solidarity after weeks of speculation that the pair are locked in a bitter power struggle.



Potentially easing the pressure on the minister, a book published on Friday by Johann van Loggerenberg, an apartheid-era policeman who ran the so-called "rogue unit" at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) before resigning in early 2015, said Gordhan played no part in its operations.



The perceived rifts between Zuma and Gordhan have rattled markets in Africa's most industrialized economy, which faces the risk of ratings downgrades later this year.

...