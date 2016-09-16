Angering activists, Norway says to kill wolves

Norway was accused of authorizing the "mass slaughter" of its endangered wolf population Thursday after announcing that 47 of the predators would be killed by hunters.



Without setting an exact overall number of wolves allowed, the Norwegian parliament agreed in early June to limit the number of litters to between four and six per year, including at least three for the Norwegian wolf population and the rest in the cross-border packs.



The Norwegian wolf population currently has seven packs with one reproductive couple, which is "above the national population target" since each pack can be expected to deliver a new litter every year, the Norwegian environmental agency said.

