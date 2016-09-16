Venezuela to use Non-Aligned summit to push oil consensus

Venezuela will use this weekend's Non-Aligned Summit to meet fellow oil producers and gather support for a global deal to strengthen oil prices at a gathering in Algeria this month, Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino said.



Algeria is hosting meetings of the International Energy Forum and OPEC on Sept. 26-28 .



Del Pino said he had visited Margarita and seen that opposition hopes the Non-Aligned Movement summit would be a failure, making President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government look weak and isolated, were being dashed.

...