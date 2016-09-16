Clinton poll lead vanishes in race's final stretch

Hillary Clinton's lead in the U.S. presidential race against Donald Trump is evaporating with just over 50 days to go until election day, as she stirs ever less enthusiasm in her own camp.



It is not the first time the two candidates have been neck and neck. It happened briefly in May, before Trump lost ground.



Trump's supporters appear much more fired-up: 55 percent say they are very keen to vote, against just 36 percent in the Clinton camp.



FiveThirtyEight, a website that analyzes polls, historical and economic data, says Clinton still has a 60.1 percent chance of winning, compared to 39.8 percent for Trump.



Clinton has also taken heat for saying many Trump supporters belong in a "basket of deplorables".



With Clinton dropping in the polls however, the looming first presidential debate on September 26 is not necessarily good news for her.

...