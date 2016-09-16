Nigeria admits failed Chibok girls swap deals

Nigeria opened negotiations with Boko Haram over the release of the kidnapped Chibok girls last year, but the talks were derailed due to a split in the extremist group, a minister said Friday.



New talks that began in November were eclipsed by a leadership struggle happening in Boko Haram at the time.



Mohammed said Nigeria was committed to rescuing the remaining 218 Chibok girls still held captive by Boko Haram, who have killed at least 20,000 people in northeast Nigeria in a wave of raids, suicide attacks and bombings since 2009 .

