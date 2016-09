Kosovo police said Friday they had expelled two journalists, a Russian and a Ukranian, who did not have entry visas.



Sazonova and Belous were reportedly working on a documentary about Serbian Orthodox churches in Kosovo.



They were also fined 200 euros ($223) each and banned from re-entering Kosovo for the next five years.



Kosovo applies a visa regime to Russia and all other countries that oppose its independence from Serbia, which was unilaterally declared in 2008 .

