Shabaab seize Somalia town near Kenya border

Heavily-armed Shabaab fighters seized control of a Somali town near the Kenyan border on Friday after an attack on an army base that left several soldiers dead, local officials and residents said.



At least a dozen people, most of them soldiers, were killed in the fighting that began in late afternoon and lasted more than an hour in the town of Elwak.



The Shabaab, which quit the capital five years ago, continue to launch attacks against government, military, civilian and foreign targets in its fight to overthrow the internationally-backed government.

