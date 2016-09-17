EU leaders see ‘road map’ rebuilding trust after Brexit

The "informal" summit – so-called because any formal one still has to include Britain until it leaves the bloc – is aimed at restoring public faith in the European Union, which for decades was seen as a guarantor of peace and prosperity but is now, officials acknowledge, in an "existential crisis".



The aim in Bratislava was to agree on a "road map" for reform of the EU that can be finalized over the next half-year.



As Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to open formal talks, there was not expected to be much discussion.



They will pledge closer defense cooperation and agree to bolster security along the EU's external borders, as well as discussing new initiatives to generate growth and jobs.



Europe's dominant leader in recent years, Merkel is now under mounting political pressure at home because of her welcoming stance toward refugees one year ago, a position which alienated many of her EU partners.

...