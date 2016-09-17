Polling places become battlegrounds in U.S. fight for voting rights

Louis Brooks, 87, has walked to cast a vote at his neighborhood polling place in Georgia's predominantly black Lincoln Park neighborhood for five decades.



Brooks says he will not vote in the presidential election for the first time he can remember after local officials moved the polling station more than 3 km away as part of a plan to cut the number of voting sites in Upson County.



The Nov. 8 election will be the first presidential contest since the Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that Georgia and all or parts of 14 other states with a history of racial discrimination no longer need federal approval for election law changes like polling place consolidations.



McDuffie County's decision to eliminate three polling places means two-thirds of the county's black voters, and one-third of its white voters, will now vote in one location.



Other changes have had little impact on minority voters.



The Lincoln Park site, which had just 230 voters cast a ballot in person on Election Day 2012, was more easily combined with a polling place in the center of the nearby town of Thomaston, he said.

...