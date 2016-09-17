Non-Aligned summit opens in crisis-torn Venezuela

The Non-Aligned Movement opens a summit Saturday in Venezuela, seeking relevance in a post-Cold War world as the crisis-torn host country seeks to lessen its growing isolation.



Leaders from the 120-nation group will gather for two days on the Caribbean island of Margarita, where Venezuela will take over the movement's rotating presidency from Iran.



Venezuela, an OPEC member and home to the world's largest proven oil reserves, will notably be seeking backing for its campaign to slash abundant global crude production in a bid to raise prices.



The government has not said how many leaders will be at the summit, the movement's 17th.



Venezuela's crisis has left it increasingly isolated, including in its own region.

...