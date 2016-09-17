FARC opens what Colombia hopes is last wartime conference

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a Marxist guerrilla group launched in 1964, will hold its 10th national conference in El Caguan, its Switzerland-sized stronghold, to ratify a peace accord hashed out in nearly four years of talks.



The FARC, which today has an estimated 7,500 fighters, concluded the peace deal with the government on Aug. 24, followed by a bilateral ceasefire.



Some 200 FARC delegates, including 29 members of the general staff and delegates elected by the rank and file, will vote on the peace deal.



The conference is set to mark another first: FARC leaders will be meeting not in secret, but with the authorities' full support in the presence of around 900 people, including 50 guests and some 350 journalists from around the world.

