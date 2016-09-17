Trump criticized for bait and switch on 'birtherism'

Donald Trump's renouncement of birtherism came with some media gamesmanship that compelled television news networks to air 20 minutes of endorsements by retired military men before the candidate briefly got to the point.



Trump's long-expressed doubts that Obama was born in the United States -- despite a birth certificate proving Obama's eligibility for the presidency -- resurfaced with a Washington Post interview Thursday in which Trump would not say whether or not he believed the president was born in Hawaii in 1961 .



When Trump stepped to the podium at 11:04 a.m. EDT, he was carried live on CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC.



The networks stuck with the event, essentially a Trump commercial, until Fox News Channel pulled away at 11:25 a.m. for a studio discussion and the other two networks shortly followed suit. By 11:30, Trump stepped back to the podium and all the networks went back to him live.



For Trump, it ensured that no one would immediately question what CNN's John King called "the biggest flip-flop of the campaign".

...