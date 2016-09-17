Novelist W.P. Kinsella, author of 'Shoeless Joe,' dies at 81

Canadian novelist W.P. Kinsella, who blended magical realism and baseball in the book that became the smash hit film "Field of Dreams," has died.



Kinsella, a bona fide baseball junkie, loved the movie and said he had tears in his eyes when he first saw it.



In 2011 the Canadian baseball Hall of Fame awarded him the Jack Graney Award for a significant contribution to the game of baseball in Canada.



Kinsella brought back to life Moonlight Graham, who played one major league baseball game but never got to bat.



Much of Kinsella's work touched on baseball.



Vancouver Writer's Festival founder Alma Lee said Kinsella was a private man with a passion for baseball.



Kinsella has asked there be no memorial service.

