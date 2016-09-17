Michelle Obama warns young voters against being 'turned off'

Stepping deeper into the political fray, Michelle Obama warned young voters against being "tired or turned off" in the 2016 election.



Mrs. Obama is emerging as one of Clinton's most effective advocates, especially with voters who backed President Barack Obama but are less enthusiastic about his potential Democratic successor. The Clinton team's biggest challenge regarding Mrs. Obama is getting the reluctant campaigner to commit to more events.



Hours earlier, Trump stated for the first time that the president was born in the United States, though he did not apologize for devoting years to promoting false allegations that Obama was not an American citizen.



Beyond her ability to take on Trump with a smile, Mrs. Obama's real value to Clinton is her wild popularity with Democratic voters, particularly young people and blacks.



There's perhaps nothing more crucial to preserving Obama's legacy than a Clinton victory.

