TNT traces on EgyptAir plane debris split investigators: Le Figaro

French investigators who found trace levels of the explosive material TNT on debris of an EgyptAir plane that crashed in May were prevented from further examining it, Le Figaro reported Friday, a charge Egyptian officials denied.



The origin of the traces remains unclear and Egyptian judicial authorities did not allow French investigators to examine the debris in detail, Le Figaro said, citing a source close to the investigation.



A committee source said the cause of the fire was still being investigated and it was too early to determine a cause.

