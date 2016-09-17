Turkmenistan opens $2bn bird-shaped international airport

Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov Saturday hailed his country's "solid transit potential" as he unveiled an international airport worth over $2 billion in the capital Ashgabat.



Berdymukhamedov said the new airport's two passenger terminals would have the capacity to serve 17 million passengers a year while the freight terminal could handle 200,000 tons of freight annually.



The five-floor airport is built in the shape of a giant bird -- echoing the logo of the Central Asian state carrier Turkmenistan airlines -- by Turkish construction company Polimeks who won a $2 billion contract in 2013 .

...