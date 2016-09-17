India naval chief blames France for submarine data leak

A massive leak of secret technical data on Scorpene-class submarines did not originate in India but in France, Delhi's naval chief said Saturday, pointing to initial probe findings.



Some 22,400 pages of classified documents detailing the combat capabilities of the subs made by French defense contractor DCNS for the Indian navy were leaked to an Australian newspaper last month.



DCNS has implied that the leak may have come from India but the initial findings of a high-level probe set up by Delhi indicate otherwise.

