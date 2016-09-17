Protesters rally across Germany against mega trade deal

Demonstrators took to the streets across Germany Saturday in protest over a massive transatlantic trade agreement, dealing a new blow to the disputed accord.



Roland Suess from anti-globalization group Attac had earlier told AFP they expected 250,000 people to turn out in seven German cities.



The European Union and the United States began negotiating the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) in 2013, aiming to create the world's biggest free trade market of 850 million consumers.



The negotiations have faced opposition in Europe, where consumers fear it would ride roughshod over the 28-nation bloc's labor market and environmental standards, and lead to more outsourcing and thereby job losses.



Not only the people, but European governments too are torn over the planned deals.

