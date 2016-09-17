Munich's Oktoberfest opens amid tight security

The Oktoberfest, Munich's annual beer festival, opened Saturday with a stronger police presence than usual after a string of attacks in recent months in Germany.



In the southern region of Bavaria, where Munich is located, two attacks by jihadists took place over the summer and another one committed by a migrant with psychiatric problems in which nine people died.



In 2015, when Bavaria received record numbers of migrants, some 5.9 million people came to the Oktoberfest, 400,000 fewer than in 2014 .

...