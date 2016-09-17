France's Le Pen says she is "candidate of the people," eager for presidential vote

Far-right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen Saturday said she was eager for France's presidential election campaign to start, portraying herself as the "candidate of the people" and mocking her opponents' primaries as cockfights.



The same polls also show Le Pen losing the second-round runoff -- to be held in early May -- prompting her to make further efforts to polish her image and that of her camp, including with a campaign poster sporting the slogan "France Brought to Peace", and not bearing the party's name or logo.



Le Pen, who was alone amid France's major party leaders to back Britain's exit from the European Union and is also alone in supporting U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump, hopes to benefit from rising anti-establishment sentiment amid voters on both sides of the Atlantic.



Le Pen mocked the bitterly fought primaries of France's conservatives and centre-right, which will pit ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy against former Prime Minister Alain Juppe and other candidates in November, and that of the Left, scheduled for January.

...