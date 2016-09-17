Norwegian hostage freed by al Qaeda-linked group in Philippines

A Norwegian man held hostage by the al Qaeda-linked Abu Sayyaf Islamist militant group in the southern Philippines since September last year was freed on Saturday, Philippine officials said.



It had initially demanded one billion pesos ($21 million) each for the detainees, but it later lowered the ransom to 300 million pesos each.



Abu Sayyaf beheaded the two Canadians it seized last year with Sekkingstad, the first one in April and the other in June, after a deadline for the payment of ransom money lapsed.



It was unclear whether a ransom had been paid in exchange for Sekkingstad's freedom, but it is widely believed that no captives are released by the group without it.

...