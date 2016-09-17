Daredevil successfully powers rocket over Snake River Canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho:- Professional stuntman Eddie Braun successfully jumped over the Snake River Canyon Friday afternoon in an ode to his boyhood idol, Evel Knievel.



Braun soared over the southern Idaho canyon in a custom-built rocket dubbed "Evel Spirit".



The rocket reached an estimated 400 mph (644 kph) before its parachute deployed, allowing Braun and the ship to land safely in fields on the other side of the 1,400 foot-wide (427 meters-wide) canyon.



Braun has said the rocket was identical to the model Knievel used for his failed canyon attempt on Sept. 8, 1974 .



Before the jump, the 54-year-old Braun said he was optimistic he would make it across the canyon.



Braun appears to have been the first to actually try the stunt since Knievel's attempt.

...