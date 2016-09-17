Ex-Pentagon chief Gates: Trump is 'unfit,' 'beyond repair'

Former US defense secretary Robert Gates issued a sharp critique of both presidential candidates in the Wall Street Journal, but blasted Donald Trump as being "unqualified and unfit to be commander-in-chief".



Gates -- a Republican who was Pentagon chief under Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama -- has worked with eight presidents and is among the most widely respected US voices on national security matters.



Trump is "willfully ignorant" about the world, the US military and "about government itself," Gates said.

...