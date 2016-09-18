Manhattan explosion leaves 29 hurt; 2nd device probed

An explosion in a crowded Manhattan neighborhood on Saturday night left 29 people injured, and authorities said a second nearby site was also being investigated.



De Blasio said the blast was "an intentional act" and tried to calm any fears among nervous New Yorkers, saying the explosion had no terrorist connection and wasn't related to a pipe bomb explosion earlier Saturday in New Jersey at a charity run.



A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that a second device that officers were investigating four blocks from the scene appeared to be a pressure cooker attached to wiring and a cellphone.



The law enforcement official also said that the explosion appears to have come from a construction toolbox in front of a building.



Witnesses say the explosion at about 8:30 p.m. blew out the windows of businesses and scattered debris in the area.



A number of New York City subway routes were affected by the explosion.



The Republican presidential nominee made the comments around 9:10 p.m., shortly after the explosion and as emergency officials responded to the blast.

...