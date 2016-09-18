Minnesota mall stabbings suspect made reference to 'Allah': police

At least eight people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a stabbing attack at a Minnesota shopping mall that ended with the suspected attacker, who reportedly made references to Allah, shot dead by an off-duty police officer, authorities said.



During the news conference, Anderson said the attacker who was armed with a knife reportedly made references to Allah during the attack and asked at least one person whether they were Muslim.



But Anderson declined to call the attacks an act of terrorism, saying the motive for the attacks isn't known yet.

