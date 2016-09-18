World leaders to focus on refugee crisis and Syria at UN

World leaders meeting at the United Nations starting Monday will be trying to make progress on two intractable problems at the top of the global agenda -- the biggest refugee crisis since World War II and the Syrian conflict now in its sixth year that has claimed over 300,000 lives.



Against a backdrop of rising ethnic and religious tension, fighting elsewhere in the Mideast and Africa, extremist attacks across the world and a warming planet, there are plenty of other issues for the 135 heads of state and government and more than 50 ministers expected to attend to try to tackle.



U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon who steps down on Dec. 31, and U.S. President Barack Obama who will leave office in January, will be addressing the 193-member world body for the last time.



Human rights groups complained that it was watered down, eliminating Ban's proposal to resettle 10 percent of the world's refugees annually.



According to the United Nations, 545 meetings have been requested and Ban will take part in 62 events.

