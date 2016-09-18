Russia votes in parliamentary polls with Putin secure

Russians on Sunday voted in parliamentary polls, with parties loyal to President Vladimir Putin set to maintain their dominance despite the Kremlin making a show of cleaning up the vote after mass protests last time around.



Polling stations for the vote -- which also elects regional leaders in some areas -- opened at 8 am across the country's 11 time zones and will close in Russia's European exclave Kaliningrad at 1800 GMT Sunday.



For the first time residents of the Russia-annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea are among the roughly 110 million voters eligible to cast their ballots for the 450-seat Duma, in polls condemned as illegal by Ukraine.



On Saturday, he endorsed ruling party United Russia despite campaigning being banned on the day before the vote.

...