Venezuela, Cuba warn of US intervention at Non-Aligned meet

Speaking at the same event, which opened Saturday, Maduro's closest regional ally, Cuban President Raul Castro, echoed the charge, despite his country's thawing relations with the United States.



The president maintains the United States is working with conservative local interests to oust him.



Castro, Maduro, Correa and Bolivian President Evo Morales all slammed the recent impeachment and removal of Brazil's ex-president Dilma Rousseff.



Embattled and unpopular at home, Maduro has nowhere near the international clout once enjoyed by Chavez.



Venezuela's opposition is pushing for a referendum on removing Maduro from power by the end of the year.

