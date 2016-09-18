Gunmen kill 3 army soldiers in northwestern Pakistan

Two gunmen on a motorcycle killed three soldiers Sunday near the northwestern city of Peshawar, police said.



The gunmen struck in Garhi Sohbat Khan on the outskirts of Peshawar, the capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, attacking a private vehicle carrying the three soldiers, said Shaukat Khan, a senior police officer .



No one claimed responsibility, but Islamic militants have been involved in multiple such attacks in and around the provincial capital surrounded by lawless tribal regions.

...