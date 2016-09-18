Buhari under fire over Obama speech plagiarism

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has come under fire from critics after admitting part of his recent "Change Begins With Me" speech was copied from U.S. President Barack Obama's 2008 victory speech.



Buhari announced the social initiative earlier this month urging Nigerians to stop bribing and littering in a program that continues his "war against indiscipline" launched while serving as military ruler in the 1980's.



The presidency was forced to issue a statement late Friday night acknowledging that the line was lifted from Obama.

...