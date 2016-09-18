Italy's Renzi steps up attack on EU, Merkel

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi stepped up his attacks against other European Union leaders Sunday after an EU summit in Bratislava which he said amounted to no more than "a nice cruise on the Danube".



Renzi said at the end of Friday's summit he was dissatisfied with its closing statement, after he was excluded from a joint news conference by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.



Other countries were more guilty than Italy of breaking budget rules and Italy had met its commitments on tackling the inflows of migrants crossing the Mediterranean, Renzi said.



The other EU leader to most vocally criticize the results of the Bratislava summit was Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who faces his own domestic referendum next month, on the EU's plan to relocate refugees throughout the continent.

