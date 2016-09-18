Kenya oil reserves at stake in border spat with Somalia

Kenya's fight to hold on to potentially lucrative Indian Ocean oil and gas reserves, threatened by a maritime border spat with Somalia, goes before the U.N.'s top court in The Hague Monday.



The hearings, due to last through the week, are the first stage in Kenya's battle against a 2014 claim by Somalia for the redrawing of the sea border, a move that would affect three of Kenya's 20 offshore oil blocks.



Somalia, which lies north of Kenya, wants it to continue along the line of the land border, in a southeast direction.

...